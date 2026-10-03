Exploring the history of old Tottenham with John Rogers

John Rogers takes us on a tour through the history of Tottenham in North London, partly in search of St Loy’s Well.
The walk's blurb on YouTube says:
Starting at Bruce Castle one of the two largest Tudor houses in Greater London making Tottenham an important centre of London history. Our Tottenham history walk then takes in All Hallows Church, Lordship Lane Rec and talk about Tottenham resident Luke Howard and his classification of clouds. We then visit Luke Howard's home in Bruce Grove.
Walking down the ancient High Road Tottenham we talk about the various royal associations as we arrive at Tottenham High Cross which has stood on this site since at least the 12th century. From here we go to Page Green and discover where Seven Sisters gets its name.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
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