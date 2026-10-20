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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
The straight and narrow path to Marzipan Tunnel
Our History Underfoot takes us to the site of the once-massive Steveley Ironworks. He searches for a railway footbridge, because legend persists that the path crossing it leads to Marzipan Tunnel.
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