Thursday, October 01, 2026

Peer says his name should not be used in legal letter in island cafe dog snub row


After commending the slugs of Stretford, the judges gave our Headline of the Day Award to The Scotsman.

Our picture shows Great Bernera in the Outer Hebrides, where the cafe in the island cafe dog snub row is to be found.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)