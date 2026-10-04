The Joy of Six 1586

"Money matters in politics, especially if you have a lot of it. Alistair McAlpine understood this all too well. 'If you’ve got £1 million or £2 million to spend on political advertising, forget it,' he told a journalist three decades ago. 'If you’ve got £8 million, you can make people believe anything you want.'" Peter Geoghehan examines our continuing failure to regulate party funding.
Aaron Tucker says facial-recognition technology is scarier than you think.
"What happened to Luna reflects the mental health struggles of many young people, but it is also, in part, a story about money: a private education industry that has grown increasingly reliant on the fees international students bring, propped up by a patchwork of private companies that profit from these children while carrying almost none of the legal obligations that would normally come with caring for them." Samira Shackle on the death of a 16-year-old from Hong Kong in Shropshire.
Geraldine Kendall Adams goes to see the Bayeux tapestry: "Then there’s that special moment when we get our first glimpse of the tapestry from above, stretched out so long that it almost seems to disappear over the horizon. I wasn’t prepared for how much this sight would move me: it genuinely took my breath away, and I could see it did the same to other visitors. In terms of pacing, this overhead view is a masterstroke of suspense-building and payoff."
"This delightful gem of a movie is, for me at least, ironically not only the best Warner Bros film released so far this year, it also is, hands down, the best animated/live action hybrid since Robert Zemeckis’ classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit hit screens four decades ago." Pete Hammond reviews Coyote vs Acme.
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