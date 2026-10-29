Two early screen appearances by Patrick Stewart (1940-2026)

The actor Patrick Stewart died yesterday. This story from the Hollywood Reporter concentrates on his appearances in Star Trek and X-Men, while some of us will think first of his appearances in Smiley's People and I, Claudius. In both he was a uniquely powerful presence.
Over the years I have posted a couple of clips of him from even earlier in his career. Here he is in Joby from 1975.
This was an adaptation of the Stan Barstow's 1964 novel of the same name. It was filmed in and around Horbury, the village near Wakefield where Barstow himself grew up. We lost so much with the demise of the regional ITV companies.
And from 1969, here he is acting a scene from Hamlet with Ian Richardson and Ronald Lacey. This is an extract from one of the episodes of Kenneth Clark's series Civilisation.
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