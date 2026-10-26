A new article for Central Bylines: We shouldn’t laugh at Ladybird books but celebrate them

I've a new article on Central Bylines this morning: it's a defence of the much-misunderstood Ladybird Books:
The classic Ladybird Book is no more. The imprint still exists, but it’s based in London – the signs at Loughborough station welcoming people to "The Home of Ladybird Books" were taken down long ago.
There's always an element of nostalgia when writing about old children’s books, but what many of us feel when thinking of Ladybird is not sadness for a lost past so much as sadness for a lost future.
You may also be interested in my recent article on Malcolm Saville for Lion & Unicorn.
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