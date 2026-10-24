The Joy of Six 1596

"In place of declared 'diplomats' well known to local counterintelligence officers, operations have been outsourced to disposable proxies recruited for a pittance. These people are often unaware of who their handlers are or their mission’s real goals." Russian sabotage efforts now draw upon the gig economy, explains Elena Grossfeld.
"At GCSE level, when science is compulsory for all students, Franklin is the only woman mentioned. At A level, Lehmann and Tharp appear solely in geology, a subject taken by less than 2 per cent of science students." Stephanie Buttigieg, Gregory Cooke and Skyla White find that women who changed science missing but are missing from school exam syllabuses.
Roger Protz says the planned closure of Marston’s in Burton-on-Trent is like a death in the family: " I have been to the brewery many times and delved deep into its history of pale ale brewing and its commitment to the Burton Union system of fermentation."
"What I’m talking about here is leaving some un-colonised space for a child’s imagination to grow into, rather than rushing in to fill that space with an insatiable desire to flog as much merchandise as possible to a malleable audience of trend-conscious juveniles." Alan Moore gave a discursive interview to The Daily Grail in 2017.
Simon Matthews watches The Runaway Bus, a comedy film from 1954 starring Frankie Howerd, Margaret Rutherford and Petula Clark.
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