Andrew Bridgen suspended by Conservative Party

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, has been suspended by the Conservative Party for spreading misinformation about Covid vaccination.
Bridgen, who is currently serving a five-day suspension from parliament for breaking rules on registering financial interests, will lose the party whip while an investigation takes place.
The suspension follows a tweet that Bridgen sent this morning calling the Covid vaccination programme "the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust".
Simon Hart, the Tory chief whip, told BBC News that Bridgen's comments had "crossed a line" and caused great offence:
"As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.
"The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives."
