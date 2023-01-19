Gold-wrapped beef steaks, where late the sweet birds sang

Judging by this report in the Leicester Mercury, it's all a bit Salt Bae:
A new Leicester restaurant is preparing to open its doors - and it's certainly going to bring something new to the table. Not only is Emre Smokehouse and Grill located in a beautifully restored Grade II-listed former church, the restaurant will give customers the opportunity to enjoy tableside shows from the experienced chefs, who will use fire to create a theatrical dining experience.
You will even be able to see one of the chefs cut a steak while blindfolded. Plus, you can choose to have your steak gilded in gold for a truly luxurious meal.
But if the new inhabitants of the area worship according to different rites - and the indigenous English often don't worship at all - what else can you do?
The former church, incidentally, is St Barnabas in Leicester, where I met the electrician who had come to make it safe and was allowed to go round and and take some photos.
