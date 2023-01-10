The original Phoenix Theatre, Leicester

We've seen the death of commercial theatre in Leicester in 1960 and the remarkable company that stepped in to fill the gap.
But The Living Theatre couldn't defy redevelopment for ever: it was sacrificed to a road scheme in 1963.
Click on the image above to view a BBC report on what happened next in Leicester theatre. Look out for a young Anthony Hopkins doing his own make up in the mirror.
The Phoenix did not disappear after five years: in fact the building was improved and extended and. as The Sue Townsend Theatre, still stands today.
As a teenager I saw Shakespeare and Brecht there, even the though the city council had opened the larger Haymarket theatre.
That specialised in musicals and productions that had come from, or hoped to go to, the West End, while the Phoenix was more experimental and often more interesting.
The Arthur Brown site explains what has happened in Leicester theatre more recently.
