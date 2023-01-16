Sir Alec Guinness's great grandson plays left back for Reading

Not a bad Trivial Fact of the Day, I think you'll agree.
Here's Nesta Guinness-Walker being interviewed by London News Online three years ago, when he was an AFC Wimbledon player:
The 19-year-old is the great-grandson of the Star Wars actor Sir Alec Guinness, who played Obi Wan-Kenobi in the original trilogy series.
Guinness’s son Matthew has also featured in films and in theatre. Sally Guinness - Nesta’s mother - has appeared in three dramas since 2015.
“He [Alec Guinness] died when I was almost one so I don’t remember much, but a lot of people know a lot about him,” said Guinness-Walker.
No comments:
Post a Comment