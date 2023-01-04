Introducing a dog to the realities of police work

A moment of humour from a 1970 edition of Softly Softly: Task Force.
PC Snow is gently breaking in a new dog, Radar, after his previous one, Inky, had been shot. Inky had to appear on Blue Peter the following week to prove he hadn't been hurt in real life.
Snow is played by Terence Rigby, who was one of Harold Pinter's favourite actors and played Roy Bland in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
With him is my early hero Detective Inspector Hawkins, played by Norman Bowler. I later discovered Bowler had been a member of the Soho set in the 1950s.
I can't find a copy of Bowler's memoirs (he is, happily, still with us), but he has read some extracts online.
Hawkins's West Country accent is probably the result of Bowler having been evacuated to Wiltshire as a boy during the war. He seems to have been one of those children who was happier with his new family than he had been back home in London.
No comments:
Post a Comment