"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Woman in tears of laughter after accidentally printing huge green Asda logo onto her head
The judges of our Headline of the Day Award compliment DevonLive on a strong start to the new year.
No comments:
Post a Comment