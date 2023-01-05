Thursday, January 05, 2023

Bemusement at ‘barmy’ bunch of 60 bollards near Birmingham school




A nice spot of alliteration wins the Guardian our Headline of the Day Award.

"Really, Mr Calder," remarked one of the judges, "this is like something from the work of J.G. Bollard."

"Your Honour is most amusing," I replied.

