Simon Dupree and the Big Sound: Part of My Past

The first single I bought with my own money, or at least my own record token, was Kites by Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, which was pretty damned cool for a seven year old.
Yes, I was into Sixties psychedelia even at the time.
Simon Dupree and the Big Sound eventually evolved into the prog rock band Gentle Giant, but before they did they issued a run of good singles, even if none repeated the success of Kites.
Part of My Past made number 62 in the singles chart in the summer of 1968, and very 1968 it sounds.
