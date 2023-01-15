Steve Gibbons Band: Like a Rolling Stone

In October it was announced that Steve Gibbons was to get his due: a star on Broad Street’s celebrated Walk of Stars in Birmingham.
Jim Simpson, the former Black Sabbath manager and a local impresario, told Birmingham World:
"Steve Gibbons has been at the heart of rock music in this city, almost since the very beginning, and this 'Star' is a much-deserved tribute to his life and work."
You can read about Gibbons's Sixties career in The Uglys on the Brumbeat site.
Here, with the Steve Gibbons Band, he does Dylan. He introduces his bandmates - notably Trevor Burton from The Move - towards the end of the number.
A word too for the drummer: Alan "Sticky" Wickett.
