Shrewsbury Tories falling apart as Daniel Kawczynski is reselected

Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, reports the Shropshire Star, has been reselected to contest the seat at the next general election.
But the Star reveals more than that:
It is understood that during the discussion one member read out controversial entries on Mr Kawczynski's Wikipedia page, including being found to have bullied a member of parliamentary staff by a House of Commons standards investigation.
And Guido Fawkes reports a "strong attempt" to deselect Kawczynski, and that the chairman, the treasurer and another executive officer resigned during the meeting.
The site has obtained a copy of the chairman's letter of resignation, which shows that the national party took over the conduct of the meeting at the last minute.
If you want to know why Tory members in Shrewsbury might wsnt to see a different candidate, that Wikipedia entry for Daniel Kawczynski is not a bad place to begin.
Shrewsbury and Atcham is a seat that both Labour and the Lib Dems have hopes of capturing next time round.
The Lib Dems already have an impressive candidate, Alex Wagner in place, while Labour, says the Star, is
scheduled to start its candidate selection in the next few months.
Don't knock yourself out guys.
