Thursday, January 19, 2023

Two prisoners escape from Wormwood Scrubs during a performance of The Mousetrap


Let's turn to the Birmingham Post of Monday 16 March 1959:

Fifteen minutes before the curtain was rung down last night on a Wormwood Scrubs Prison production of the Agatha Christie thriller The Mousetrap, it was discovered that two prisoners were missing,

That was despite the governor receiving a warning from the police that an escape might be planned.

I like this observation:

Derek Blomfleld - he plays the part of a detective sergeant - thanking the prisoners for their reception. said: "Usually, at the end of each performance, I say ... 'do not tell your friends and relations who done it'." The prisoners applauded loudly.

2 comments:

Matt Pennell said...

It's possible this incident was an inspiration for the 'Desperate Hours' episode of Steptoe & Son in 1972 which involved two escaped convicts from the Scrubs, one played by Leonard Rossiter.

19 January, 2023 23:44
Jonathan Calder said...

That's a nice thought. I've seen it: Harry H. and Rossiter responding to one other and producing something really special.

19 January, 2023 23:54

