Lib Dem shortlist of two for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Stray Ferret (great name) reports that Liberal Democrat members in Harrogate and Knaresborough will choose their parliamentary candidate for the next election from a shortlist of two:
- Tom Gordon, who fought the the Batley and Spen by-election in 2021;
- Matt Walker, who represents Knaresborough West on North Yorkshire Council.
The selection began in last June, but was restarted when Harrogate and Knaresborough was made a Lib Dem target seat.
And another Stray Ferret story suggests some disappointment at the choice they are being offered among Lib Dem members there.
Incidentally, a Conservative source quoted in the first story comprehensively fails to quash speculation about the future of the current Conservative member for the seat, Andrew Jones:
The Stray Ferret asked the Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association whether he had been confirmed as the PPC and received the following response:
"I think I must have missed something... is there a general election? I am able to confirm that the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough is Andrew Jones."
#TooCleveByHalf.
