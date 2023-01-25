Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Behind the scenes of Detectorists

Detectorists has the good-people-doing-good-things-in-the countryside vibe of Time Team and Go With Noakes, with a touch of eeriness and earth mystery thrown in.

This is an engaging report on life behind the scenes of the show.

