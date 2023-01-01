Exploring Jane Austen’s Worthing with John Rogers

John abandons London - the capital city of psychogeography - to explore a Sussex resort with the author Travis Elborough.
As he explains on YouTube:
Our walk starts at Worthing Station and then heads down into the heart of the Town Centre. We are looking for sites associated with Jane Austen who stayed in Worthing in 1805 and used it as the setting for her unfinished novel Sanditon. This is based on one of the chapters in Travis Elborough's latest book The Writer's Journey (White Lion Publishing). https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-....
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
The locations visited include: the Connaught Theatre; Stanford Cottage (where Jane Austen stayed in 1805); the Dome Cinema, as featured in the 1987 film Wish You Were Here starring Emily Lloyd and Tom Bell; the Royal Arcade; Shelley House; and Worthing Pier.
