Encouraging Lib Dem result in Rotherham's Keppel ward

Those of us who worry that the Liberal Democrat vote is not going up when the Conservative vote is going down will be encouraged by the result of yesterday's only local by-election:
It's dangerous to read too much into one local by-election result, when turnouts can he so low. And, as the indispensable weekly by-election preview by Andrew Teale shows, Keppel has a more complicated electoral history than most wards.
Keppel (Rotheram) Council By-Election Result:— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 27, 2023
LAB: 36.1% (+4.6)
LDM: 21.6% (+14.7)
IND: 18.5% (New)
YP: 15.2% (New)
CON: 5.8% (-18.2)
GRN: 2.9% (New)
No Localists (-37.7) as previous.
Labour GAIN from Localist.
Changes w/ 2021.
