The Joy of Six 1105

Stella Perott argues that the response of Jonathan Gullis to the disappearance of 200 asylum-seeking children is: "very reminiscent of the views of teachers, social workers and police officers when teenage girls from Rotherham, Oxford and other UK cities were trafficked and sexually abused by older men. The underlying assumption of many professionals at the time was that running away from home, being looked after (in care), or being sexually advanced for their age were signs of promiscuity that should be punished, rather than abuse that should be prevented."
By ditching three key Windrush inquiry recommendations, the government is failing the victims of this scandal, says Eve Hayes de Kalaf.
Michael Collins looks at the development of Black cricket in the post-war period and presents a case study of the Haringey Cricket College (1984-97), a Black-led project in deprived areas of Tottenham that produced more first-class cricketers than many elite private schools.
"There’s a network of hidden tracks in the UK which is thousands of years old yet which remains invisible to most people." Read Mark Chadbourn on holloways.
Ruth Millington digs up the Birmingham roots of the artist Edward Burne-Jones.
No comments:
Post a Comment