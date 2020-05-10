The former church of St Barnabas, Leicester

Entering a disused church makes me think of Alan Garner's Elidor, but St Barnabas was not like that. It was bright and charming and had reached the end of the road.
It was August 2013 when I found its door open. Inside was an electrician making the building safe before it was handed to its new owners. He invited me in to take photographs.
There was something moving about the photographs of the choir of men and boys once drawn from the streets around, but I find that I missed recording the plaque to Bernard Vann VC, who was once a curate here.
No comments:
Post a Comment