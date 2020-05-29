Six of the Best 930

"I am sad to say that much of the BBC’s domestic political coverage, particularly from some of its ‘star names’, is simply not good enough. And it is actually a betrayal of those fine journalists around the world who believe in telling the truth and holding power to account. Most of all, it is an insult to the BBC’s audience, who rely on the corporation to tell them the truth." Patrick Howse says BBC journalists have been slow to react to our age of untruth.
David Klemperer looks back to the days when a young Keir Starmer was writing for a journal called Socialist Alternatives.
Ray Monk says the early death of R.G. Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever,
In 2001 Jenny Turner gave her reasons for liking Tolkien.
"The old men say their fathers told them that soon after the fields were left to themselves a change began to be visible. It became green everywhere in the first spring, after London ended, so that all the country looked alike." Michael Dirda reads Richard Jefferies' After London.
No comments:
Post a comment