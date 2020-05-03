Michael Mullaney
writes on Liberal Democrat Voice:
Many of us living in the Midlands often feel we’re a part of the country forgotten by Government.
Liberal Democrats in the Midlands, having had some tough general election results, may sometimes feel we’re a forgotten part of the party.
To try and address these issues a group of Midlands Lib Dem activists have come together to found Liberal Democrats for the Heart of England.
With twin aims of raising issues for the Midlands that need championing within the party and to get more Lib Dems elected at local and Parliamentary level to champion the Midlands’ cause.
If you want to know more about the new group, email Michael Mullaney
.
