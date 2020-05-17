Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, May 17, 2020
The Sound: Hot House
The Sound were an Eighties band who, says Wikipedia, were never commercially successful but have long been championed by critics.
Hot House failed to trouble the charts in 1982. Informed opinion holds that this live version from a John Peel session is better than the one that was issued as a single.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment