Sunday, May 17, 2020

The Sound: Hot House



The Sound were an Eighties band who, says Wikipedia, were never commercially successful but have long been championed by critics.

Hot House failed to trouble the charts in 1982. Informed opinion holds that this live version from a John Peel session is better than the one that was issued as a single.
