Simon Russell Beale reads Richard Jefferies

The first is taken from Richard Jefferies and his essay Wild Flowers, which you will find collected in the anthology The Open Air::
"If we had never before looked upon the earth, but suddenly came to it man or woman grown, set down in the midst of a summer mead, would it not seem to us a radiant vision?
"The hues, the shapes, the song and life of birds, above all the sunlight, the breath of heaven, resting on it; the mind would be filled with its glory, unable to grasp it, hardly believing that such things could be mere matter and no more.
"Like a dream of some spirit-land it would appear, scarce fit to be touched lest it should fall to pieces, too beautiful to be long watched lest it should fade away."
No comments:
Post a Comment