A fatal railway accident at Melton Mowbray in 1892

Loitering in Little Bowden churchyard today (as you do), I came across this gravestone of a man killed in a railway accident.
A little googling takes you to a report of the accident that killed Harry Pollard:
As the 1.53 p.m. London and North-Western train from Nottingham to Northampton was approaching Melton north signal-cabin upon the up line at 2.46 pm, the engine left the rails, followed by the whole of the eight vehicles in the train.
The driver, Robert Herron, who jumped from his engine just before it went over the embankment, was killed, probably being struck by one of the carriages, and his body was found upon the 4-ft. way of the up line; the fireman, Henry Pollard, was also killed, his body being found under the end of the third-class carriage at the foot of the embankment, and a news-boy named William Stone, who was a passenger, supposed to have been in one of the two leading vehicles, was also found dead under the first-class carriage halfway down the slope.
There were, fortunately, few passengers except in the rear part of the train, and three only are returned as having been injured.And a link on that page will take you to the full Board of Trade report on the accident.
The train would have been timetabled to travel from Melton to Northampton via Market Harborough. This may be a cursed service, as Lord Bonkers once recalled the disappearance of another train on this route in the 1920s.
1 comment:
The extraordinary thing is that the Report on the accident including witness statements, assessment of damage and conclusions was despatched FIVE DAYS after the incident. These days 5 months would be good going!
