Little Richard: Tutti Frutti

It's been a week of deaths in the musical world. Dave Greenfield from the Stranglers, Florian Schneider from Kraftwerk and now Little Richard.
As Rolling Stone says, Little Richard was a founding father of rock and roll "whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form".
Or as Bill Wyman (no, not that one) says on Vulture:
Sex was a potent part of the blues — and of course this influence came down into rock and roll as well. But it is safe to say the music would not be quite the same if Little Richard had never existed. The utter ecstasy, the lubricous excitement, he brought could never be equalled, not even by Prince.
