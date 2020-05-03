Sunday, May 03, 2020

Peter Frampton: Show Me the Way



Peter Frampton turned 70 last week, probably the last significant figure from the Sixties pop scene to do so.

He hung out at school with the young David Bowie - Frampton's father was Bowie's art teacher - and was a member of The Herd and then Humble Pie with Steve Marriott.

Frampton's career high came in 1975 with his fourth solo album Frampton Comes Alive! Released in 1976, it was top of the US album chart for ten weeks.

Show Me the Way comes from the album and features the talk box, which became his trademark in this era.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)