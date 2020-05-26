Police break up illegal lockdown birthday party at Tory MP's house

Embed from Getty Images
This is like the John Major's final months when every day brought a new scandal.
The MP in question, reports the Daily Mirror, is Rob Roberts from Delyn.
I can find next to nothing about him online. In particular, I can't see if he went to an expensive private school or not.
So it's too soon to say whether he will be made to resign.
2 comments:
Nope he went to the local welsh school where his nickname was 'shitter'
Thank you. I fear he may not cling on then.
