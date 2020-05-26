Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Police break up illegal lockdown birthday party at Tory MP's house

This is like the John Major's final months when every day brought a new scandal.

The MP in question, reports the Daily Mirror, is Rob Roberts from Delyn.

I can find next to nothing about him online. In particular, I can't see if he went to an expensive private school or not.

So it's too soon to say whether he will be made to resign.
2 comments:

Unknown said...

Nope he went to the local welsh school where his nickname was 'shitter'

26 May, 2020 22:31
Jonathan Calder said...

Thank you. I fear he may not cling on then.

26 May, 2020 23:39

