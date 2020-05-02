Layla Moran backs universal basic income

As a start:— Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) May 1, 2020
Introduce UBI
Decent wages & benefits for key workers
Proper investment in public services
Layla Moran, who will be a candidate when the Liberal Democrat leadership election is eventually held, sent these tweets yesterday.
I welcome them, not just for their radicalism, but because they reflect what we have learnt about British society from the Covid-19 pandemic.
This agenda, or something like it, may well form the long-term challenge to Conservative thinking. So the sooner the Lib Dems identify themselves with it the better.
No comments:
Post a Comment