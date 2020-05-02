Saturday, May 02, 2020

Layla Moran backs universal basic income


Layla Moran, who will be a candidate when the Liberal Democrat leadership election is eventually held, sent these tweets yesterday.

I welcome them, not just for their radicalism, but because they reflect what we have learnt about British society from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This agenda, or something like it, may well form the long-term challenge to Conservative thinking. So the sooner the Lib Dems identify themselves with it the better.
