Archers assemble: Creating the Powell-Pressburger partnership

Last September Ian Christie gave three lectures for Gresham College under the overall title The Worlds of Powell and Pressburger.
This is the first of them and the Gresham College site says:
When Alexander Korda teamed Michael Powell with Emeric Pressburger in 1939, a lasting partnership between this Englishman and refugee Hungarian must have seemed unlikely. Yet they soon discovered a remarkable bond, pushing each other far beyond what they could do separately, and creating a unique body of filmmaking.
This lecture explores how the partnership worked during the 1940s, drawing in collaborators from many backgrounds who also gave of their best, and benefiting from the unique conditions of wartime Britain.
No comments:
Post a Comment