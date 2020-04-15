Join the launch of the Northern Liberal Network

The Northern Liberal Network (NLN) is holding its virtual launch on Zoom on Tuesday 21 April at 8 pm. If you want to attend complete the form on the network's website.
Taking part in the launch will be:
- Lord Dick Newby, Liberal Democrat leader in the House of Lords and NLN president
- Laura Gordon, former PPC for Sheffield Hallam and NLN chair
- Lisa Smart, former PPC for Hazel Grove and NLN vice chair
- Kamran Hussein, former PPC for Leeds North West
The NLN website says:
We've come together because we believe that, while the party has strong policies that would benefit our regions, we have failed to communicate those over successive General Elections. As a result, we still have only one MP in the North.
With four years till the next election, now is the time to build a vision that will carry us through it. And by taking control of key councils like Hull, Sheffield and Stockport, we can showcase what Liberal Democrats can do.
