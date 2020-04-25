Sheffield parks and gardens in 1964

Municipal goodness from the British Film Institute's Britain on Film site. Click on the still above to view it there.
The BFI's blurb explains:
Sheffield shows off its many parks and open green spaces in this delightful film, evocative of the John Betjamin Shell films. The spare voiceover, reminiscent of the late John Arlott, is in perfect accord with the arcadian images beautifully shot in black and white, enhancing the period feel of early 1960s Britain.
Sheffielders enjoy the endless pleasures of the parks: swimming, bowls, boats, swings and daffodils, while meteorological readings are taken in Weston Park.
