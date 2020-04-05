Michael Nyman: Drowning by Numbers (Finale)

The group playing is the Nederlands Blazers Ensemble (NBE) - or Netherlands Wind Ensemble. Thanks to automatic translation and their website, I can tell you:that it
is a group of more than 20 top musicians who come together about 80 times a year to play special programmes at home and abroad. ...
A thirst for adventure drives the NBE to create theatrical music programs that can seldom be captured under one musical heading; the NBE combines contemporary and early music of all shapes and sizes that stimulates the senses and imagination.
The music is taken from Michael Nyman's score for Peter Greenaway's 1988 film Drowning by Numbers.
No comments:
Post a Comment