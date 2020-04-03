Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 03, 2020
The Angel, Market Harborough, has closed
Sad news in the Leicester Mercury. The Angel Hotel in Market Harborough has closed permanently.
The Mercury report says the owners have decided to cease trading 'with a heavy heart' for a number of reasons, including the coronavirus lockdown.
I have to admit I didn't go in there very often, unless it was to watch the rugby on television. It was the sort of place that hosted the annual dinners of local clubs and societies - and there's nothing wrong with that.
No doubt the building will be bought by Brooke House College, the private school aimed at overseas students which already rents some of the upstairs rooms, as it continues its takeover of the town.
The Angel is a Grade II Listed building. You can read about it on the British Listed Buildings site.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment