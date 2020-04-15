Postponement of Lib Dem leadership election under review

Mark Pack writes on Liberal Democrat Voice:
Last month, the Federal Board decided to postpone the party leadership election, due to kick off in May, until May 2021, so that the party can focus on dealing with the coronavirus crisis instead.
Following this decision, an appeal against it was made to the Federal Appeals Panel (our internal Liberal Democrat equivalent of the Supreme Court).
The Appeals Panel has agreed that the Federal Board can suspend the leadership election while exceptional circumstances exist, but not delay to a fixed date next year. It has asked the Board to keep the timetable for the leadership election under review, as circumstances continue to develop.Mark links to the Appeals Panel's judgment and, as party president, invites your view on the matter so they can be considered by the Federal Board's review.
