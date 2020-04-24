Welland Rivers Trust launches new portal

The Welland Rivers Trust has launched a new initiative:
A new mapping and catchment information tool has now been released to aid in the development of new projects to improve the River Welland catchment.
The Welland Valley Partnership Catchment Mapping Portal is designed to collate and display a wealth of information from multiple sources into one user-friendly experience.
Its purpose is to inform decision making and ensure that new projects are developed with all available baseline conditions considered. This includes current water quality, local designated wildlife sites and the potential benefit to local communities.And if you explore the portal thoroughly you will find one of my photographs - the one you see above.
