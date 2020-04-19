Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Wings: Jet
The first single I bought with my own money, or at least my own record token, was Kites by Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. That was pretty damned cool for a seven-year-old and proof that I was into Sixties psychedelia even at the time.
Seven years later I bought my first LP: Band on the Run by Wings. I can remember being a little disappointed with it when I got it home as it was all a bit safe and middle class. I gave it away years ago.
Yet I had bought Band on the Run because I loved the two singles from it - the title track and Jet - so much. With Jet in particular, I can remember listening to it and then turning to the dial to try to find another station that was playing it.
Listening to it today I cannot fathom why I thought so much of it. Maybe you had to hear it on Radio Luxembourg under the bedclothes?
