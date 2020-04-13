Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, April 13, 2020
Peter Bonetti: "Perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world"
Pele once said: "The three greatest goalkeepers I have ever seen are Gordon Banks, Lev Yashin and Peter Bonetti."
And the commentator on this newsreel report of a 1966 FA Cup tie suggests that on this showing he is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world.
So goodbye to another of my early sporting heroes.
