Honor Blackman was a Liberal Party supporter

Honor Blackman - Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Pussy Galore in Goldfinger and much else besides - died today at the age of 94. There is an obituary on the Guardian site.
Back in the 1960s, Honor Blackman was a prominent supporter of the Liberal Party. The photograph above shows her campaigning in the Cities of London and Westminster constituency in the 1966 general election.
Not just in the sixties - I was offered her services in the 2001 General Election when I was coordinating visits to target seats.
