Monday, April 06, 2020

Honor Blackman was a Liberal Party supporter

Honor Blackman - Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Pussy Galore in Goldfinger and much else besides - died today at the age of 94. There is an obituary on the Guardian site.

Back in the 1960s, Honor Blackman was a prominent supporter of the Liberal Party. The photograph above shows her campaigning in the Cities of London and Westminster constituency in the 1966 general election.
arnieg said...

Not just in the sixties - I was offered her services in the 2001 General Election when I was coordinating visits to target seats.

06 April, 2020 21:14

