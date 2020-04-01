Liberator celebrates its 50th birthday

downloaded as a pdf for free.
There are topical articles, including a look at the runners riders to be the next Liberal Democrat leader, as well as ones that look at the magazine's history. There are also reprinted pieces from such absent friends as Conrad Russell and Simon Titley.
Look too for an important announcement about Liberator's future.
To think, if I hadn't met John Tilley at a Kingston Liberals barbecue in the summer of 1983, I might never have got involved with it.
