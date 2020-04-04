Why I'm concerned the Lib Dem leadership election has been postponed until next May

Last week the Liberal Democrats' Federal Board voted to postpone the party's leadership election until May 2021.
It's not clear what constitutional basis they had for doing so, and there had been much criticism of the decision. Some see it as a way of excluding the party's members from the choice of leader, at least for a year, to ensure the establishment's favourite son retains the post for as long as possible
I worry because the idea the public will be impressed that we have stepped back from the political fray and reward us at the ballot box in due course, which some use as an argument in support of the decision, reminds me of a strand in the party's thinking I have complained about before:
You often hear the criticism that we are too tribalist, but that is a libel.
Chuka Umunna joined the party and was made our Treasury spokesperson the same weekend, and I have not read a whisper of criticism of him or that promotion.
Back in the 1980s the Liberal Party, which was supposed to be far more fractious than the modern-day Lib Dems, did David Steel's bidding and stood down in half the seats in the country to make room for the SDP. You can't get much less tribal than that.
A fairer criticism of Liberals and Liberal Democrats over the years would be that we have been too prone to the belief that the route to success lies in giving in.
If only we give up enough of our beliefs and policies, runs the logic, if only we stand down in favour of someone else in enough seats, we will be swept to power.
You sometimes get the idea we believe we are an obstacle to Liberal government and not its greatest hope.These days a wholly online campaign would exclude few members, but it would be wrong to hold the election right away.
But let's hold it as soon as is decent and practicable. Otherwise, by the time the we get a new leader the public may have forgotten all about us.
Is there any point in an election when Lib Dems are in stasis? The party was metaphorically kicked in the nuts at the last general election and in opposition during a period of crisis, senior figures have nothing to say.
There are lots of things to talk about as liberals. We can whinge about over zealous coppers -- something which might become more than petty gripes -- because that's a difference between us and the others. There are big institutions -- which don't always deliver -- and smaller ones which are theoretically less efficient but produce an output. And why on earth did we create 5,000 mile supply chains for precisely the things we would need if there was no supply chain?
Have an election if you want, but it will look like self indulgence. Oppose, think and oppose.
