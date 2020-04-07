Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Professor of Hard Sums from the University of Rutland at Belvoir

Saturday
So David Steel has left the party. Not before time, if you ask me. Did you know that in the early Eighties (the 1980s, that is) he persuaded the Liberal candidate to stand down in half the seats in the country in the belief that this would see us win a majority. I tried to convince him that this was mathematical nonsense and even got the Professor of Hard Sums from the University of Rutland at Belvoir to Have A Word with him, but all to no avail. Little Steel was not to be gainsayed.
Turning to my complete run of Liberator, I locate the volumes from that era and have a jolly good laugh at his expense.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
