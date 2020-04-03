Lord Bonkers' Diary: Wearing his wartime gas mask

Tuesday
Meadowcroft has taken this damned virus badly, locking himself in his potting shed and morning, noon and night. You may very well feel he is Going A Bit Far, but he is determined not to pass the virus on to his beloved geraniums. As I gaze out of the window I see Cook pushing slices of cheese on toast under the door. What a fine woman she is!
Meanwhile, all this insistence that one washes one’s hands gives me some insight into what it must be like to be a Well-Behaved Orphan. You see, Matron (another fine woman) has strong views on the subject – also necks, as I know to my cost.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
