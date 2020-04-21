Leicester Labour MP is still a councillor in Islington

At the general election last December Claudia Webbe was elected as the Labour MP for Leicester East.
Now a story in the Islington Gazette reveals she is still a councillor in London - for the Bunhill ward of Islington borough council to be precise.
And, though the story implies she was about to resign from the council, the cancellation of all elections until May 2021 means she is going to remain in office for another year.
Terry Stacy, the former Liberal Democrat leader of Islington Council, is not impressed:
"She should have resigned immediately after she got elected to Parliament, she can't be doing either job properly.
"If she's locked down in London how can she be doing her [sic] in Leicester East? If he's in Leicester East how can she be doing her job in Bunhill?"
