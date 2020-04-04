Lord Bonkers' Diary: A particularly amusing item about the Duke of Rutland

Wednesday
Here is an Edwardian volume of Liberator – an era when Radical Bulletin was already long established as a favourite item with the magazine’s readership. Opening it I find a cutting anecdote about the Master of Elibank and a particularly amusing item about the Duke of Rutland being seen jumping from an upper window sans trousers as an irate husband bounded up the stairs of a cottage on his own estate. Who, I wonder, can have supplied those nuggets of gold?
In those days, incidentally, I wrote a satirical diary in the character of a jolly old Whig who, while his heart was undoubtedly in the right place, was all at sea in the modern world.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
