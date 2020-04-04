Saturday, April 04, 2020

Lord Bonkers' Diary: A particularly amusing item about the Duke of Rutland

Our week at Bonkers Hall continues, and we find the old monster ensconced in front of the Library fire again. You may imagine spaniels at his feet if that helps.

Wednesday

Here is an Edwardian volume of Liberator – an era when Radical Bulletin was already long established as a favourite item with the magazine’s readership. Opening it I find a cutting anecdote about the Master of Elibank and a particularly amusing item about the Duke of Rutland being seen jumping from an upper window sans trousers as an irate husband bounded up the stairs of a cottage on his own estate. Who, I wonder, can have supplied those nuggets of gold?

In those days, incidentally, I wrote a satirical diary in the character of a jolly old Whig who, while his heart was undoubtedly in the right place, was all at sea in the modern world.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)