Thursday, April 09, 2020
Francis Wheen on David Steel and Cyril Smith
Private Eye produces a regular podcast called Page 94.
The latest edition looks at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse and allegations aginst politicians.
In particular, and with the help of Francs Wheen, it looks at David Steel's odd defence of his lack of action over Cyril Smith.
But it would be unfair to blame Steel alone for this. Liberals of my generation all read the report of Smith's activities in Rochdale in Private Eye, believed it and did little.
